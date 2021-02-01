Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. Trupanion makes up 2.6% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,741,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,147.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $498,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,948,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,804.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $125.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.