Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dominion Energy (D)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

1/21/2021 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Dominion Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/17/2020 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

12/16/2020 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

12/10/2020 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Get Dominion Energy Inc alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after buying an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.