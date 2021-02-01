Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 1,525.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,584. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

