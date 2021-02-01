Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Soundwatch Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

