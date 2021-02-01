Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $38,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $28.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

