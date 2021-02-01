Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,959.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

PJP stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.46. 2,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $79.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

