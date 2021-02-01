Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BSMO opened at $25.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $25.83.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
