Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $747.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $729.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

