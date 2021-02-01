Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.70 on Monday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $159.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

