International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,780.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $145.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

