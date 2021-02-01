International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Corteva by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Corteva by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $39.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

