International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $41.34 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

