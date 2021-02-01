International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $114.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.