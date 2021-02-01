International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $114.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.14. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

