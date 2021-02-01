International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

