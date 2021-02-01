International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,550 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 22.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

