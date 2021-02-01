International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,074 Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,357,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 439,493 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP opened at $46.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

