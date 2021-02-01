International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 444 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after buying an additional 68,711 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,405,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.03.

Shares of EXPE opened at $124.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.