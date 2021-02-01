InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.21 on Thursday. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 191.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $4,303,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

