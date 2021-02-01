Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

