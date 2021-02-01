Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.