Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the December 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:IMTE opened at $5.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.31.
Integrated Media Technology Company Profile
