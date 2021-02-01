Insureum Trading Up 1% This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $376,502.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.00884303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.77 or 0.04342205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

ISR is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

