INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) Stock Price Up 14%

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares rose 14% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 3,405,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,321,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

