Insights Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,950.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $6,950.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,451,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

