Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 242,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,207. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

