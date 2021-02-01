Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 242,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,207. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $203,000.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
