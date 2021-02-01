Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,824 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

