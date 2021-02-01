Insider Selling: Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Sells 10,713 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SLDB opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

