Insider Selling: Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Sells 10,713 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SLDB opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
