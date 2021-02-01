Insider Selling: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells 4,821 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 190,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

