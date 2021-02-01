Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $2,171,844.62 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $2,171,844.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,730,320.00.

On Monday, January 25th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

