Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $1,300,560.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $385.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.76. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.89 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 88,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 318,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

