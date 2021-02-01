Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 14,377 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,994,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $12,632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.