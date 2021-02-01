Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APO opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.