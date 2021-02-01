Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells 81,500 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.66. 42,184,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,026,066. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

