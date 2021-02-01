Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BANF stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.