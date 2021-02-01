Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $10,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIRT opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

