Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Up 33%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price shot up 33% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $16.96. 94,032,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 19,158,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,213 shares of company stock worth $903,050. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,229 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

