Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $187.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $206.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

