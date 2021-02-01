Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 84.5% in January

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 798,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,490. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.