Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 943,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

INGXF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

