Independent Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.83 ($86.86).

BMW opened at €70.01 ($82.36) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

