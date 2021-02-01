Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $48.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -30.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Immunovant by 911.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 819,890 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

