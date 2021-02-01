iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday.

ILIAF stock remained flat at $$185.00 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.19. iliad has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

