iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$185.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. iliad has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $185.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.19.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

