Iii Gates William Henry Sells 196,719 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total value of C$27,032,849.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at C$1,950,462,304.84.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total value of C$9,875,084.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 25,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.56, for a total value of C$3,539,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total value of C$14,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

Shares of CNR opened at C$129.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$140.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$149.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

