IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

