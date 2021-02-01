IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.