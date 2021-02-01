IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

