IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,959 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

