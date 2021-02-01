IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $288,000 Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $40.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

